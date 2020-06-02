12,354 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,112,110,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,797,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,545,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,250,000 after purchasing an additional 419,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,393,000 after acquiring an additional 119,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.41. The company had a trading volume of 954,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

