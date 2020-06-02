145,536 Shares in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 145,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prudential Public by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Public by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 401,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,144 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Public during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Public by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 175,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Public by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 447,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 159,645 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PUK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Prudential Public Limited has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.5194 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

PUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

