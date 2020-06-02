$17.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post $17.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.64 million and the lowest is $16.88 million. Alphatec posted sales of $27.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $98.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.91 million to $107.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.49 million, with estimates ranging from $130.85 million to $150.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.42% and a negative return on equity of 167.29%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. ValuEngine raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alphatec by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alphatec by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 250,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

