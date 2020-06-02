19,332 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.38.

Shares of BABA traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,357,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,109,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.71. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $148.85 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $525.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

