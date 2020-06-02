19,601 Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,291 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 92,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,043,878. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $140.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,316. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

