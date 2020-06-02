2,500 Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $95.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

