2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWOU. William Blair raised 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,077. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $40.55.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $2,783,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.