$30.15 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post sales of $30.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.30 million. ACM Research posted sales of $29.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $140.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.80 million to $143.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $191.91 million, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $208.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 484,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $69.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,130,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.