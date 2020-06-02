32,361 Shares in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Bought by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 446,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,287,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,317,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HYAC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 5,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

