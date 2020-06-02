387,247 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Bought by Bogle Investment Management L P DE

Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 387,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE owned 0.14% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

GPK traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. 56,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

