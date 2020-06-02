51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get 51job alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,035,000 after buying an additional 80,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in 51job by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 51job by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in 51job by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 161,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOBS traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.84. 7,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,052. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.17. 51job has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.05.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.12 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.