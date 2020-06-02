545,686 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 545,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,101,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 492,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332,538. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.