55,523 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Acquired by Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 1.0% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $403,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 297.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 139,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 104,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $259,000.

UJAN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. 338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,540. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

