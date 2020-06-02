58,974 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $5,212,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 3.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 166,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 146,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 873,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,119,883. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

