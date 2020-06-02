68,302 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000. AbbVie makes up about 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,193. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.88.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.