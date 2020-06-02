70,518 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

