$8.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will post $8.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.42 billion and the highest is $9.00 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $34.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.48 billion to $36.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.65 billion to $36.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.53.

Shares of CB traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.70. 4,051,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,821. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

