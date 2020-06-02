$94.09 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to announce sales of $94.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.40 million and the lowest is $93.97 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $391.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $393.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $511.14 million, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $526.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Shares of NET traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,715. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

In related news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $314,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,149.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,780,211 shares of company stock valued at $191,774,282 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.