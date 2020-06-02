AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Reduced by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.31.

ABBV stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,016,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,193. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

