Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.20. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 212,830 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
