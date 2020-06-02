Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.20. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 212,830 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 3,083.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,852,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 936,497 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 625,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 352,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,233 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 179,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

