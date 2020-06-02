Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXDX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 150,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 89,055 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $842,460.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 849,036 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,313. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

AXDX traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 204,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $469.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.79. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 16.03.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

