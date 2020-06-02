Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report $2.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the lowest is $2.25 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $14.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.18 million to $15.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $44.76 million, with estimates ranging from $33.18 million to $56.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 204,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,140. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $469.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.75. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 150,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 5,001 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $55,211.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 849,036 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,313 in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.