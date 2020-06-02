Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.76. 95,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,502. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.89.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

