ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its second quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $311.22-389.025 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.71 million.
NYSE ACCO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 398,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,307. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $602.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.13.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.58.
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
