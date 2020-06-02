ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $311.22-389.025 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.71 million.

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 398,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,307. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $602.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.13.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.58.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

