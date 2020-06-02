Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0808 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, HADAX, CoinTiger and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $20.21 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,526.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.02462803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.82 or 0.02601279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00479089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00696707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00072743 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00540983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinTiger, LBank, BiteBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

