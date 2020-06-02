Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $593,400.00 in Stock

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ADUS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,205. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare Co. has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $104.56.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 464.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

