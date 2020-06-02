ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Gap Up to $7.95

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.95. ADT shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 2,477,098 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADT. TheStreet cut ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on ADT from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 634,804,741 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,034,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,136 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in ADT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 7,121,436 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,952 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 364,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ADT by 111.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 1,670,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,335 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 349,167 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

