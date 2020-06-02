Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aduro Biotech, Inc. is an immunotherapy company. The Company develops technology and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and mesothelin-expressing tumors. Its product pipeline includes CRS-207, ADU-623, ADU-214, ADU-741, CDN and STINGVAX which are in different clinical trial. Aduro Biotech, Inc. is based in BERKELEY, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 135,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,084. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 243.93% and a negative return on equity of 86.31%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 million. Analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

