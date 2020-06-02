Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77, 1,772,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,829,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $41.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 3,108.18% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%.
Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.
Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.