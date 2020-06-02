Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77, 1,772,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,829,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $41.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 3,108.18% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advaxis by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,800,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advaxis by 823.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 403,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 847,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234,784 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

