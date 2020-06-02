AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.25. 4,718,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,643,889. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of -80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

