AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 387 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

