AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.84. AEGON shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 93,957 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Citigroup raised shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About AEGON (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
