AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.84. AEGON shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 93,957 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Citigroup raised shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AEGON by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,353 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in AEGON by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in AEGON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AEGON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AEGON by 736.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 692,435 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

