AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report $122.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.00 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $87.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $355.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.10 million to $359.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $404.15 million, with estimates ranging from $391.26 million to $422.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

AeroVironment stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 234,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,787. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.