AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.44. AgEagle Aerial Systems shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 186,231 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

