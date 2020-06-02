Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. ValuEngine raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price target on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana Sue Jones acquired 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,154.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,247.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 570.3% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 591,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 502,917 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2,117.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 359,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 343,037 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 302,893 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 608,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 145,560 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGYS stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $20.13. 312,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,718. The company has a market capitalization of $454.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.90. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Research analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

