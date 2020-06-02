Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. ValuEngine raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price target on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana Sue Jones acquired 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,154.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,247.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AGYS stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $20.13. 312,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,718. The company has a market capitalization of $454.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.90. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Research analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.
