Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,671. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

