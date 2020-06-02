AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides various corporate and retail banking products and services for a broad range of customers and carry out treasury operations. The Banks services include RMB and foreign currency deposit, loan, international and domestic settlement, bill discount, currency trading, bank guarantee, and treasury bill underwriting. It also offers agro-related personal and corporate banking services, and electronic banking services consisting of Internet, telephone, mobile, and self-service banking services, as well as e-commerce systems. Agricultural Bank of China Limited is based in Beijing, China. “

Get AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR alerts:

ACGBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

OTCMKTS ACGBY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 17,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,843. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.77. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

About AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (ACGBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.