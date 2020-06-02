AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

ALRM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 444,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,447. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,500 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $129,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $176,394.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,940.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,779,849 shares of company stock worth $271,237,239. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AlarmCom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlarmCom (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.