Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.75. 8,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.54. Albany International has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $92.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Albany International by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Albany International by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Albany International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.