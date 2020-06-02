Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.50

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.95), with a volume of 6631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.93).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 million and a PE ratio of 21.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Albion Development VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

