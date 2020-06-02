Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $408.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 80.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $248,296.50 and $408.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

