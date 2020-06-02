Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 50.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 655.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,246,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $3,748,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,028 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.38.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,109,822. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.71. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $148.85 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $525.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

