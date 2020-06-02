Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $263.83 and last traded at $263.79, approximately 1,248,520 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,159,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.55.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.

The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,562 shares of company stock worth $5,196,115. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,862.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 13.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

