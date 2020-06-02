Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASPS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $106,125.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 652,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,447. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 31.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 141,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $235.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 242.64% and a negative net margin of 52.72%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

