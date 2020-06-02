Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

AMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. 123,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,010 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ameresco by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ameresco by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ameresco by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ameresco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

