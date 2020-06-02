American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up to $11.11

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.11. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 35,272,165 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,910 shares of the airline’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

