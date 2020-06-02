American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. is a provider of dialysis services primarily in the United States. It also offers outpatient and inpatient dialysis treatments for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. is based in Beverly, Massachusetts. “

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

ARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE ARA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 94,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $208.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $193.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Renal Associates (ARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.