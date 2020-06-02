American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $18-20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.87 million.

AMSC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 224,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,990. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $163.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMSC. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

