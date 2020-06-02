American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. American Vanguard reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Vanguard.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.05 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Vanguard by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. 157,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,360. The company has a market cap of $401.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.52. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.