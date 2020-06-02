American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $78.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

AMWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 195,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,631. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.90. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

